One-Point Thrillers Lift Tigers Over Riverton

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers closed out the week with a dramatic conference sweep Friday night, edging Riverton by one point in both varsity games at home. The Lady Tigers earned a 48-47 win before the Tigers followed with a 51-50 victory, with defense and late-game execution proving decisive in each contest.

In the girls game, Rock Springs set the tone early with stifling defense, holding the Lady Wolverines to just three points in the first quarter while building a 14-3 lead. Riverton found a rhythm offensively in the second quarter, scoring 18 points, but the Lady Tigers kept pace with 17 of their own to take a 31-21 lead into halftime.

Riverton tightened the game after the break, limiting Rock Springs to six points in the third quarter while scoring 13 to cut the deficit to 37-34 entering the final period. The fourth quarter turned scrappy, with Riverton making five field goals and Rock Springs hitting four. The difference came at the free-throw line, where the Lady Tigers went 3 of 6 in the quarter to hold on for the one-point win.

Sheiley Zancanella led all scorers with 24 points, including five 3-pointers in the first half and 15 points in the second quarter alone. She also went 3 of 5 at the free-throw line. Hannah Millemon added 12 points for Rock Springs.

In the boys game, Rock Springs carried momentum from its comeback win earlier in the week and came out sharper offensively. The Tigers scored 12 points in the first quarter while holding Riverton to nine, then added 13 more in the second to take a 25-20 lead at halftime.

The Tigers continued to push the pace in the third quarter, scoring 15 points to maintain a 40-33 advantage heading into the final eight minutes. Riverton mounted one last push in the fourth, scoring 17 points and holding Rock Springs to 11, but the Tigers made the final play count.

With Riverton leading 50-49 and just under a minute remaining, senior Syvon Thomas drove into the paint and converted a right-handed floater to give Rock Springs the lead for good. The Tigers’ defense then clamped down on the final possession to seal the 51-50 victory.

Boston James led Rock Springs with 12 points, while Thomas finished with nine, including the game-winning basket.