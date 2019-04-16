One-Vehicle Accident Claims the Live of a Emblem, WY Women

GREYBULL — A motor vehicle crash caused by what authorities are saying was due to a medical emergency claimed the life of a Wyoming women near Greybull on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred at milepost 97 on US 14/16/20 west of

Greybull around 10:38 a.m.

According to a report by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a 2008 GMC Acadia was traveling east on the highway when the driver drove off the left side of the roadway and through a right-of-way fence due to a medical emergency.



The driver of the GMC has been identified as 44-year-old Emblem, Wyoming resident

Shelia J. Peters.

It was unknown if she was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the

crash. Peters succumbed to her medical emergency at the scene of the crash.

Peters death marks the 39th fatality on Wyoming roadways in 2019.