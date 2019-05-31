One-Vehicle Crash Knocks Down Power Pole and Breaks Fire Hydrant on Community Park Avenue

ROCK SPRINGS– On Saturday May 25 at 6:11 pm, officers of the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the 100 block of Community Park Avenue in reference to a traffic crash.

Upon arrival the officers discovered a severely damaged 2006 Pontiac, a downed power pole, and a broken fire hydrant in the road. The damaged fire hydrant caused flooding across Elk Street near Springs Drive.

The officers discovered that the Pontiac was the only vehicle involved in the crash, and that the driver of the Pontiac had fled the area on foot. The driver has been identified and the investigation in ongoing with charges pending.

