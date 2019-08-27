One-Vehicle Rollover Claims the Life of Gillette Man Sunday Evening

HULETT, WY — A fatal crash occurred around milepost 1 on Wyoming 24 near Hulett, Wyoming Sunday evening claiming the life of a Gillette man.

The accident occurred around 9:32 p.m. as Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area on the report of a one-vehicle rollover.

A 1999 Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on Wyoming 24 when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 46-year-old Gillette, Wyoming resident Darin C. Barekman. Barekman was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Driver impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. This is the 107th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 68 in 2018, 100 in 2017, and 80 in 2016 to date.