One-Vehicle Rollover South of Kemmerer Results in One Fatality

CHEYENNE– On June 9, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 23 on US 189 south of Kemmerer, Wyoming. Around 9:50 pm, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.
A 2003 Chevrolet S-10 was traveling northbound on US 189 when the vehicle drifted off the right shoulder of the roadway. The driver over-corrected back to the left before the vehicle exited the roadway a second time and overturned.
The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 44-year-old St. Helen, Michigan resident Josh D. Wiggins. Wiggins was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to the South Lincoln Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
This is the 69th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 41 in 2018, 51 in 2017, and 30 in 2016 to date.