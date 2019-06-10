One-Vehicle Rollover South of Kemmerer Results in One Fatality

CHEYENNE– On June 9, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 23 on US 189 south of Kemmerer, Wyoming. Around 9:50 pm, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2003 Chevrolet S-10 was traveling northbound on US 189 when the vehicle drifted off the right shoulder of the roadway. The driver over-corrected back to the left before the vehicle exited the roadway a second time and overturned.

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 44-year-old St. Helen, Michigan resident Josh D. Wiggins. Wiggins was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to the South Lincoln Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 69th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 41 in 2018, 51 in 2017, and 30 in 2016 to date.