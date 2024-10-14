One Week In, Hundreds of Early Voters Have Cast Ballots

GREEN RIVER – Early voting has become a popular activity in the week since early voting opened in Wyoming.

According to Sweetwater County Clerk Cindy Lane, her office at the Sweetwater County Courthouse has averaged about 100 voters since last Tuesday. As of Monday afternoon, Lane’s office has had more than 460 voters cast their ballots before the General Election takes place Nov. 5. That number surpasses the number of early voters recorded for the Primary Election in August.

“It (the number of Primary Election early voters) was less than 400,” she said.

Lane said early voting has been popular, saying she has heard that nationwide, a large turnout is expected.

Residents who want to vote early can do so at the Sweetwater County Courthouse between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. prior to Nov. 5. Due to new voter ID laws in place, voters must have an identification available. The list of acceptable identification are:

WY Driver’s License or ID Card

Tribal ID Card

Valid US Passport

US Military Card

DL or ID Card from Another State

University of Wyoming Student ID

Wyoming Community College Student ID

Wyoming Public School Student ID

Valid Medicare Insurance Card

Valid Medicaid Insurance Card

Valid Wyoming Concealed Firearm Permit

Residents can also request an absentee ballot at anytime until Nov. 5. According to the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office website, residents need to provide a full name, date of birth, current Wyoming residential address, the mailing address the ballot should be sent to, the election the ballot is requested for and a statement that they are eligible to vote in the election. Mail ballots were first sent out Oct. 7 and any new absentee ballot requests will be processed as soon as possible. The office notes in county mail delivery of the ballots may take up to seven days. More information about the process can be found here.