One Woman Dead, One Missing in Flaming Gorge Drowning Incident

DAGGETT COUNTY — A 60-year-old woman died in a drowning incident at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir this weekend and a 44-year-old woman is still missing. The women are mother and daughter and the names have not yet been disclosed.

According to the Daggett County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received by Sweetwater County Dispatch regarding a possible drowning at Swim Beach, located on the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Daggett County, on Saturday, August 24, at approximately 4:20 p.m.

The call was transferred to local dispatchers in Vernal who relayed the information to the Daggett County Sheriff’s Office, Flaming Gorge Ambulance, and Green River Fire Department. Castle Rock Ambulance assisted with rescue efforts, as well as Life Flight and AirMed.

Upon arrival, Daggett County Sheriff’s Office deputies found an adult male performing CPR on a (60 y/o) adult female. Also on scene were two eyewitnesses and the adult daughter of the (60 y/o) female receiving CPR. Deputies were advised by the adult male, witnesses, and daughter at the scene, that there was another (44 y/o) adult female who had not resurfaced and was still missing.

The (60 y/o) adult female who was receiving CPR upon arrival was later pronounced deceased. The missing female, an adult (44 y/o) daughter of the deceased female is still missing. Search teams worked late into the night and returned Sunday morning to continue search efforts.

The Daggett County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest sympathy to the family, friends, and loved ones of the deceased in their time of grief.

Daggett County Sheriff’s Office and Utah State Parks and Recreation would like to remind anyone who is recreating on Utah’s lakes to always wear a flotation device.

More information will be released at a later time.