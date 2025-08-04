One Year Later: Western Continues Progress on Expansion

ROCK SPRINGS — Progress continues to be made on the construction of Western Wyoming Community College’s health science wing.

The $11.9 million expansion project originally broke ground in May 2024 and will result in a 10,000+ square-foot facility on the west side of the Rock Springs campus. The wing is designed to meet increasing demand in healthcare education and an anticipated to be completed for August 2026. The new space will support roughly 200 students across the college’s nursing, nurse assistant, and phlebotomy programs.

“We are pleased with the progress on this facility. We are very optimistic about the impact this facility will have on our abilities to meet the regions healthcare training needs,” Kirk Young, president of the college said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Since the groundbreaking, construction crews have completed several phases of the project. Over the winter, excavation was finished and a new sewer line installed and successfully tied into the main system. Concrete work progressed with footings and foundations poured, along with new concrete floors for the facility and mechanical areas. The skylight was removed and patched in the existing section of the building, while interior demolition was completed to integrate the expansion with current infrastructure. HVAC equipment was also installed in the basement, and both underground electrical and plumbing systems were put in place. Structural steel has been erected, and flooring was prepped for the next stages.

As of now, the project has entered what’s referred to as the “rough” phase of construction. This includes framing, the installation of exposed wooden trusses and steel framing, and rough-in for HVAC equipment and piping. Fireproofing and exterior sheeting will follow.

By the end of summer, the college anticipates reaching several visible milestones, including completion of the building’s exterior, including brick and stucco, installation of sidewalks, and the building reaching a “water-tight” status. Interior work will continue, with early signs of wall texturing and ceiling installation expected.