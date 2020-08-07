Online Art Auction to Support Local Artists and the Green River Arts Council

The Green River Arts Council in cooperation with local and regional artists will be holding an online auction in lieu of the 2020 Art on the Green.

This new and exciting online option will allow artists to enter artwork via digital photos.

Buyers can register with Silent Auction Pro to bid on their favorite works of art and will be provided with real time updates.

The auction will support artists in the community and continue the goal of the Green River Arts Council of “Fostering Community Pride by Promoting Public Art and Creativity for the Citizens of Green River.”

The online auction will open for bidding on Wednesday, August 12th and close on Friday, August 28th at noon.

Bidders can register at any time by following the LINK HERE.

INTERESTED IN SUBMITTING A WORK OF ART?

The Arts Council would like all art submissions by Tuesday, August 11th , but will take them till the end of the auction. Email silent auction paperwork and high-quality pictures to cduncombe@cityofgreenriver.org by August 12th for maximum exposure. Pictures should be emailed in jpeg or PDF format.

For more information and artist submission paperwork:

see our website HERE or Call (307) 872-0514 with questions.