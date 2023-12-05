Open Call Issued to Photographers and Artists

ROCK SPRINGS – Local photographers have a chance to display their work at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs in 2024.

The Sweetwater Photography Open is an annual exhibition in the Sweetwater County Library System and is scheduled for February and March.

The exhibit opens Feb. 1, 2024, and will be on display through March 28. The deadline to enter is Jan. 29, 2024, at 5 p.m. An entry form is available at the county libraries circulation desks and at the Community Fine Arts Center. The application is also available on the Community Fine Arts Center’s website at www.cfac4art.com. Participants are asked to drop off their entries at the White Mountain Library. The exhibit is open to Sweetwater County residents who are out of high school.

The library system’s exhibits committee developed guidelines for the exhibits, which is included on the application forms. The photographs must be framed, ready to hang with wire or saw-tooth hangers and identified on the back with labels also included in the application.

The committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to apply for an individual exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the CFAC.

For more information about these exhibits and other library events, visit the Library System web page http://www.sweetwaterlibraries.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sweetlibraries.