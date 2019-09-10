Open House to Unveil Renderings and Videos of Terminal Modernization Program at RKS

ROCK SPRINGS — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport will host a community open house on Thursday, September 19 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. to show rendering and videos of the commercial terminal modernization project.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn the latest on the development and growth of the airport as well as be the first to see 3D renderings and video fly-throughs of the upcoming Commercial Terminal Modernization Program.

The airport has experienced unparalleled growth and development over the last several years in both commercial and general aviation operations. With over $34 million worth of capital improvements over the next four years programmed, the airport continues to transform into a regional gateway for all of Southwest Wyoming.

“The airport has recently completed a Strategic Business Plan, Terminal Area Plan, Terminal Feasibility Study, Terminal Concept Design and opened it’s state-of-the-art $5.8 million General Aviation Complex in 2018.

With upcoming projects including the Commercial Terminal Modernization Program, Fuel Farm Replacement and West Hangar Renovation, this Open House is an important part of the public input process as we continue planning these critical projects,” stated Devon Brubaker, A.A.E., Airport Director.

“We welcome the community to come learn about all of the changes that have or will soon occur to their airport and to get a firsthand look at the design of their new commercial terminal.”

Event Details

Who: Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport

What: Open House

When: September 19, 2019, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Commercial Terminal

About the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport

The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is a commercial and general aviation airport serving Southwest Wyoming and is located 7 miles east of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is owned by the City of Rock Springs and operated by the Rock Springs Sweetwater County Airport Joint Powers Board representing both the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County. Serving over 50,000 commercial passengers and thousands of general aviation flights annually, the airport generates an annual economic impact of over $27 million to the local community and $31 million to the State of Wyoming.