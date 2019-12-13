Opinion: American Freedoms Taken Away a Little at a Time

OPINION ARTICLES ARE SUBMITTED TO SWEETWATERNOW.COM BY THIRD PARTIES AND DO NOT REFLECT THE OPINION OF SWEETWATERNOW OR ITS MANAGEMENT. SUBMIT YOUR OPINION FOR POSSIBLE PUBLICATION THROUGH THE SUBMIT BUTTON.

The following was written and submitted by John Anastos.

To Whom it may concern:

As time goes by each generation looks back and reflects back to how it was much better when they were young. Most remember the 1950’s to the early 1970’s. I would even guess that whoever reads this would agree that things were better when they grew up and you had more freedom and less rules and regulations than you have today.

No matter which branch of Government it be the Federal, State, County, Town or City the New Rules, Ordinances, Regulations will ( 90 ) ninety percent over time, they take away a little more of your freedoms. It very seldom you get back more freedom or rights. Usually along with most of the requirements, there is also the need to pay more money or have to go and get permission of one kind or another to do most anything from the branch of Government in charge..

Over a period of time, the American dream and freedoms are being taken away from the American people a little at a time. The sad thing is most of the time, people don’t care what is going on until it affects them personally. Only the people can protect their freedoms and rights. It’s up to you the people to protect your freedoms and rights. More regulations less freedom and loss of the right of choice, to choose your destination without all the regulations..

What is liberty in America?

In modern politics, liberty is the state of being free within society

from oppressive restrictions imposed by authority on one’s way of life,

behavior, or political views. In philosophy, liberty involves free will

as contrasted with determinism.

What does liberty and justice for all stand for?

Included in our nation’s Pledge of Allegiance,

the phrase is supposed to represent the idea

that each citizen is equal under the law.

It represents the concept that every American is free

and not to be “deprived of life, liberty, or property,

without due process of law,” as indicated in our Bill of Rights.

