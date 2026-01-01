Opinion: City Should Disclose More about Ransomware Attack

A sign informing patrons of the Green River Recreation Center that it can only accept cash is taped to a computer monitor Wednesday, June 25, 2025. The city's systems were impacted by a ransomware attack. SweetwaterNOW photo.

[This post was written by SweetwaterNOW News Director David Martin and does not reflect the opinion of SweetwaterNOW, The Radio Network, or TRN Media.]

As the door closes on another year, we’ve been looking back throughout a year filled with notable and memorable events. However, one incident has left us with more questions than answers and deserves more attention because the situation impacts every resident living in Green River.

The City of Green River suffered a ransomware attack six months ago and beyond some initial information released by the city, much about the attack and recovery process remains unknown. The attack crippled the city’s computer systems, impacting everything from payment processing at the Green River Recreation Center to streaming Green River City Council meetings on YouTube. The attack also impacted operations at the city’s police department, requiring a workaround through the Sweetwater Combined Communications Joint Powers Board to allow the GRPD the ability to file reports and complete other tasks. It was a disastrous situation for the city.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Immediately after the attack occurred, Finance Director Chris Meats said there wasn’t evidence of data being accessed or taken and confirmed the attack took place, but the city has not been forthcoming with any follow up information. Months after the attack, Meats told SweetwaterNOW that information related to the attack was protected under attorney-client privilege. Emails SweetwaterNOW sent to both Meats and Communications Administrator Steve Core Dec. 4 were not responded to. Core later told SweetwaterNOW Reporter James Riter he couldn’t discuss the situation.

While it’s understandable certain aspects of the attack can’t be discussed, a complete blackout on any information is overkill and gives the impression the city’s administration would rather everyone just forget about it. One of the key questions that has been unanswered is how much the city has had to spend on recovering from the attack. The question of how much something costs is the most basic question asked in government reporting – everything costs something and people should know how taxpayer dollars are used. Beyond that, what is being done to protect the city from this situation in the future? How long did it take for everything to be fully recovered? Were they able to recover everything? There are a few questions out there that should have answers attached to them.

The city should update everyone about how it handled the ransomware attack. Staying silent on a situation that severely impacted Green River’s operations doesn’t promote transparency and the city should reconsider its stance on commenting about the attack. As it stands now, the city’s silence only serves to harm the trust residents have with the city.