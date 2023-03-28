OPINION: Energy Innovation in Wyoming

This opinion piece was written and submitted by Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Lee.

Wyoming continues to be a leader in energy innovation and is on track to remain a leader in domestic energy production for generations to come. According to data from the Energy Information Administration, the “Energy State” is the “second-largest net energy supplier in the entire country, producing 13 times more energy than we consume, and for nearly 40 years, has been the top coal-producing state. Wyoming knows how to produce energy, how to transport and store all forms of energy and will continue to move forward and provide solutions to a clean energy economy.

Project Bison is a five-megaton direct air capture (DAC) project that is designed “to help trap, utilize, and store carbon from the air in order to help reduce emissions and improve air quality”.

This project is the world’s largest carbon removal project to date and we see it as an opportunity to have a major economic impact by creating jobs, stimulating economic growth, and attracting new businesses and industries to our area. We could see the influence of this project as early as this year, (mid-2023).

Microsoft has recently announced plans to “purchase carbon credits from the soon-to-be operational Project Bison”. This information is a good indication that there will be longevity in the carbon credit market and that Project Bison will be a vital economic driver for years to come. All indicators predict that the carbon credit market will continue to grow.

We agree that innovative energy initiatives like Project Bison are vital to Wyoming’s energy and economic growth. Our future is reliant on innovative and diverse projects and Rock Springs will be a major contributor to the state’s economic development and quality of life improvement for all of our residents. We agree with the statement; “it’s an exciting time to live in the energy state!”



