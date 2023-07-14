OPINION: Greater Little Mountain Area Deserves Protection in Updated Management Plan 

This opinion piece was written and submitted by Steve Martin, Bowhunters of Wyoming; Josh Coursey, Muley Fanatic Foundation; Josh Metten, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership; Kathy Buchner, Chair, Wyoming Council of Trout Unlimited; Sadie Valdez, Seedskadee Chapter #533 of Trout Unlimited; Nat Paterson, Wyoming Wildlife Federation; and Craig Thompson, Landowner.

Looking over the lush, green landscapes of southwest Wyoming right now makes it easy to forget that only months ago deep snow devastated many of the region’s deer and pronghorn herds. Thankfully, our big game populations have grit, and the animals that made it through are presently arriving at quality summer ranges in special places like the Greater Little Mountain Area, where they are raising the next generation.

For 15 years, members of the Greater Little Mountain Coalition have been staunch advocates for the aspen groves, conifer forests, and clean flowing streams that sustain the diverse populations of fish and wildlife that reside on this crown jewel of southwest Wyoming.

In 2016 the coalition submitted a broad proposal to the Bureau of Land Management that would ensure this landscape is managed for the benefit of fish, wildlife, and our community, while also allowing for the energy development needed to sustain our livelihoods. Our strategy has the support from not only our 2,500 members but also local, county, and state governments.

It’s been a long road awaiting the upcoming release of the Rock Springs Resource Management Plan revision, and we ask the Wyoming Bureau of Land Management not to delay any longer. This is our opportunity to ensure that the Greater Little Mountain Area, and our way of life, is conserved for future generations.

