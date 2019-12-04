OPINION: It is Time to Restore Reputations

OPINION ARTICLES ARE SUBMITTED TO SWEETWATERNOW.COM BY THIRD PARTIES AND DO NOT REFLECT THE OPINION OF SWEETWATERNOW OR ITS MANAGEMENT. SUBMIT YOUR OPINION FOR POSSIBLE PUBLICATION THROUGH THE SUBMIT BUTTON.

Submitted by Employees of the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department

Sweetwater County School District #2 Constituents and Taxpayers,

We would like to keep you informed of the developments concerning our Transportation Department.

At the November 12 Board Meeting, the School Board and Interim Superintendent were presented with evidence from Oscar Barton’s attorney, an affidavit from Oscar’s previous supervisor, letting them know that the use of the shop was approved when Brian Beckermann was hired.

We feel like it is time to restore the reputations of Oscar and Brian, not only in our department, but within the community. The allegations and rumors are heartbreaking. These men didn’t deserve this, and the sad thing is, there is no accountability. It’s all about protecting.

Also, the comment made by a Board Member about “Accepting Change” in the final remarks– change is really only accepted when it is justified, and insinuating that we need to accept this change for the sake of our kids, when there is now clear evidence that the use of the shop was approved, is infuriating. All we think about is our kids and the FAIR treatment of all school district staff.

Our Unity is Our Community!

IT’S ALL ABOUT OUR KIDS!