OPINION: Keeping Wyoming Strong and Adapting to Secure Coal’s Future

By Rep. J.T. Larson, House District 17

Wyoming’s landscape reflects the evolution of our energy economy. Where gold was once panned in mountain streams, a new gold and copper mine is on the horizon, along with anticipated rare earth mineral mining to meet national demands. Innovations like horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing have breathed new life into aging oil fields, unlocking opportunities in areas once considered depleted. These shifts highlight Wyoming’s resilience and ability to adapt to change.

Now, we stand at another pivotal moment in our energy history. Coal, the backbone of Wyoming’s economy for generations, powering homes, fueling industries, and supporting thousands of families is at a crossroads. Demand is shrinking, federal policies are increasingly hostile, and environmental standards are evolving. The reality we face is stark: If we want to save coal, we must rethink our approach.

The challenges coal faces aren’t just political. Yes, federal overreach has played a role, but the energy market is changing in ways no legislation can reverse. Renewable energy is becoming more competitive, and natural gas has outpaced coal as a cheaper and more flexible option. Even under the Trump administration—a champion of coal—our need for adaptation is clear.

As conservatives, we believe in limited government and letting the free-market dictate outcomes. But supporting Wyoming’s coal industry doesn’t mean abandoning those principles—it means recognizing that a level playing field doesn’t currently exist. Federal overreach, multi-state compacts, and preferential treatment for other energy sources have distorted the market against coal. If we truly value free enterprise, we must push back against these injustices and ensure coal has a fair shot to compete.

The people of Wyoming aren’t asking us to hold onto outdated ideas—they’re asking us to fight for their jobs, their communities, and their way of life. That fight demands practical solutions, not empty rhetoric. It means exploring ways to repurpose coal into new products, such as carbon fibers. It might also require pushing back against multi-state protocols and federal overreach that unfairly penalize coal, as well as investing in workforce retraining to prepare communities for a diversified energy future.

We can follow the private market and explore options like carbon capture and storage to keep coal competitive in a world that increasingly prioritizes emissions reductions. In fact, the Trump administration expanded the 45Q Tax Credit in the 2018 Bipartisan Budget Act to include carbon oxides. These are the kinds of forward-thinking policies that can make a real difference.

We don’t have to choose between progress and tradition. Innovation and adaptation are at the heart of our success. We can protect coal communities, help create new economic opportunities and preserve our heritage by investing in the solutions that work.

Coal helped build Wyoming’s economy, sustain our families, and support our communities. But to survive, coal must adapt to the changing world around it. The fight to save coal isn’t just about energy—it’s about preserving Wyoming’s future. The real question isn’t whether coal can survive without change, but whether we are willing to evolve to ensure it does.