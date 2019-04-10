OPINION: Let’s Not Jump to Conclusions About Disagreements on RS City Council

OPINION ARTICLES ARE SUBMITTED TO SWEETWATERNOW.COM BY THIRD PARTIES AND DO NOT REFLECT THE OPINION OF SWEETWATERNOW OR ITS MANAGEMENT. SUBMIT YOUR OPINION FOR POSSIBLE PUBLICATION THROUGH THE SUBMIT BUTTON.

The following was written and submitted by Joe Barbuto, Rock Springs, in response to an opinion piece by Mike Gaviotis, Rock Springs

Mr. Gaviotis and I agree: when possible and appropriate, local leaders should work together to move Rock Springs forward.

For that to happen, members of our council should be able to voice their concerns, thoughts, and questions without worry that their motives will be quickly dismissed as sour grapes when they don’t share the mayor’s perspective. The mayor, in turn, should receive the same courtesy. The council does not work for the mayor or vice versa. They are each a member of a deliberative body tasked with managing local government and finding solutions to issues facing our city.

If anyone of them has an idea, it is incumbent upon that individual to convince the other eight, or at least a majority, that it is worth pursuing. On that dais, they are all equal. What would concern me is if any of them does not believe that to be true. As a community, let’s encourage our elected officials to speak their minds, engage in constructive debate, and never be afraid to break from the herd. It will lead to better government. And, when there are disagreements, let’s not jump to conclusions about the underlying reason.

To borrow a bit from Shakespeare, it may not be that they love Caesar less, but that they love Rome more.