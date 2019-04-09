OPINION: There is Only One Mayor in Rock Springs

OPINION ARTICLES ARE SUBMITTED TO SWEETWATERNOW.COM BY THIRD PARTIES AND DO NOT REFLECT THE OPINION OF SWEETWATERNOW OR ITS MANAGEMENT. SUBMIT YOUR OPINION FOR POSSIBLE PUBLICATION THROUGH THE SUBMIT BUTTON.

The following was written and submitted by Mike Gaviotis, Rock Springs, in response to an opinion piece by Joe Barbuto, Rock Springs, in response to an opinion piece by Mike Gaviotis

I agree with Mr. Barbuto that the City Councilors are elected to provide a check and balance for city government. The thing I am concerned with, is that they are going too far in their zealous rhetoric. It is starting to look like a “sour grapes” campaign against Tim Kaumo because their candidate lost and Tim won.

Some of these councilors seem to have perceived they were the Mayor. We don’t have 6-7 mayors in Rock Springs. We have one, who was fairly elected.

As I said, I think it would be better for all concerned if the councilors can find a way to get together with Tim and move the City forward in a progressive way. The good citizens of our fine community deserve nothing less.