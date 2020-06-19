OPINION: Who Keeps Stealing Lanterns From the Cemetery?

The following opinion piece was written and submitted by Kimmie Diehl Rouse.

I’m sorry to be writing again so soon after my post on June 6, 2020, regarding the theft of lanterns from the Rock Springs Cemetery. I felt compelled to bring this subject back to the forefront after being targeted again.

I replaced the lanterns and the iron Shephard’s crooks on both my son’s and uncle’s grave sites on June 11, 2020. On June 16, I checked and they were fine about 5 pm. However, sometime between 5-9 pm someone again stole the new lanterns along with the iron crooks. The police were again notified and given pictures of the lanterns and the new Shepard’s crooks holding them. The lanterns have a realistic orange flame look as before.

Hopefully someone saw something on Tuesday, June 16th between 5-9 pm. It wasn’t quite full dark and there were people walking in the cemetery when I noticed the lanterns missing.

My hope is that they will come forward and report any suspicious activity during that 4-hour period to the RSPD, 352-1575. This blatant theft needs to stop, and the only way that’s going to happen is to find out who is responsible.

Thank you for any help.

