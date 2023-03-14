Opinions Vary on Efficacy of Four-Day Week in SCSD No. 1

ROCK SPRINGS — Parents, teachers and staff shared a mixed bag of opinions about the four-day school week in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 during the Board of Trustees meeting last night.

The district has been utilizing the four-day week for about a year and a half, and Chairwoman Carol Jelaco said SCSD No. 1 is still gathering data about its effectiveness.

More than half of the respondents to a recent SweetwaterNOW survey said they prefer the five-day school week, but the overall numbers are very close.

Several district administrators presented alternative schedules for the four-day week last night.

Human Resources Director Nicole Bolton said parents with children in both K-3 and 4-6 grade levels are having issues with getting to school on time if those schools are across town.

So the district’s calendar committee is proposing to stagger those start times by 10 minutes to address the issue. The committee is also recommending that the junior high starts at 8:30 a.m. while the high school continues to begin at 8 a.m.

“The reason we’re suggesting such drastic changes to the junior high is because we need to stagger times between our elementary schools and at least the junior high or high school,” Bolton said. “One of the concerns we’ve heard from the high school is (ending the day at) 4:15 is too late.”

If we moved the high school to 8:30 a.m. that pushes the day back even further. Whereas at the junior high, we have more flexibility. SCSD No. 1 Nicole Bolton

Bolton added that moving the elementary school start time to 8:40 a.m. would bring the end of day so close to the other schools that the district would be unable to stagger bus schedules to accommodate all of its students.

She also said this tiered schedule will help with bussing because routes will be shorter and more busses will be available throughout the day.

Farson-Eden School Principal Barb Rezzonico told the board that parents, students and staff overwhelmingly favor the four-day week.

“Students needing additional academic support attend Friday school from 8-11 a.m. and targeted remediation is provided for middle and high school students by our interventionist within the school day,” Rezzonico said.

FEHS has graduated 100 percent of its seniors for the past six years, and ACT scores have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The committee is recommending a 147-day calendar. The Wyoming Legislature recently adjusted school instructional time to eliminate recess and class passing time in the state’s instructional model. This will give the district the flexibility to end the high school day at 3:55 p.m. rather than the current 4:15 p.m., Bolton said.

The administrative slideshow from last night be viewed here.

Public Reaction

A number of community members used the public comment period to address the four-day week in writing.

One parent with two special needs students said the four-day week has resulted in her kids excelling in school because five days of instruction is too hard for them.

High school employee Richelle Rawlings-Carroll wrote that behavior at the high school this year is “mind blowing and has left the building an unsafe environment for students and staff.”

Rawlings-Carroll went on to say in support of the four-day week that “the halls are overcrowded, the language has reached a level of vulgar, abusive and sexual exploiting. The less time students spend in this environment the better.”

She also said that the four-day week and block scheduling don’t compliment each other.

“While the longer classes are beneficial for many subjects and lessons, students struggle to stay focused in the classroom for that length of time, no matter how vivacious, creative and energetic the teacher might be,” Rawlings-Carrol added.

RSHS science teacher Larissa Apel wrote that secondary and elementary “are two different beasts with very different experiences.” Apel said secondary teachers have lost 100 minutes of instructional time per week with four days and block scheduling.

“We simply do not have enough time to get through the state required curriculum,” Apel said. “Attendance isn’t great. Students are missing class for a variety of reasons. Sometimes I don’t see student athletes for two weeks at a time.”

Next Steps

The public will have another opportunity to comment during a public hearing prior to the board’s next meeting on Tuesday, April 11.

The board will then vote on the calendar committee’s recommendation to set the school schedule for the next two years.

A form and documentation will be submitted to the Wyoming Department of Education and that will be passed along to the Wyoming State Board of Eduction for final approval.