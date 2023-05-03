Ordinance Allowing Residents to Carry Alcoholic Beverages Downtown Fails

ROCK SPRINGS — An ordinance that would have allowed residents to carry and consume alcoholic beverages in the downtown area during the summer months failed to pass its third reading tonight.

During the Rock Springs City Council meeting, the Council was split on whether to pass the ordinance even after an amendment passed that would have allowed the ordinance to expire on September 30, 2024. Councilors Jeannie Demas, Brent Bettolo, Tim Robinson, and Larry Hickerson voted in favor of the ordinance, while Councilors Rob Zotti, Dan Pedri, Randy Hanson and Mayor Max Mickelson voted against the motion. Councilor Tom Allen was absent from the meeting. Due to the tie 4-4 vote, the motion to approve the ordinance failed.

The ordinance amending Article 3-2, entitled “Offenses Concerning Public Morals and Decencies,” would have allowed for the consumption and carrying of alcoholic beverages upon city streets, sidewalks, alleys, and parking lots during summer months.

The ordinance stated “drinking of malt beverages or intoxicating liquor upon the streets, sidewalks, alleys, parking lots or other public places within the City of Rock Springs may will be permitted by the Governing Body from June 1 through September 30 of each year between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. or at other dates and times for a specified period.”

Prior to voting, the Council discussed the issue.

Council Zotti said he reviewed the concerns Rock Springs Police Chief Bill Erspamer had from the last meeting and a letter he submitted to the Council. He also took into account the statistics in regards to the connection between alcohol and criminal offenses. During the last meeting, Erspamer stated “alcohol is related to 56 percent of all arrests in Wyoming and that number is 66 percent in Sweetwater County.”

“I really find it hard to support this ordinance at this time,” Zotti said.

Zotti proposed an amendment to the ordinance allowing it to sunset after two years, which would force the Council to review the positives and negatives the ordinance may have caused such as an increase in public intoxication. Zotti’s amendment was approved unanimously.

Councilor Tim Robinson said he was fine with working out a compromise on the ordinance and felt this was a good amendment. He said the city could also review the amount of vandalism related broken beer bottles being thrown against buildings. Robinson said maybe they could amend the ordinance to prohibit glass bottles from being used.

Councilor Hickerson suggested the city should also look at if the city saw positive economic impacts due to the ordinance.

Mayor Mickelson said he is concerned about the possible unknown downstream impacts, the possibility of alcohol sales at downtown restaurants being negatively impacted, and the comments made by both the chief of police and legal counsel. He also said the city does have other ways to obtain a liquor permit for special events.

Councilor Hickerson said he spoke to representatives from Casper and Cheyenne who stated they have those who are carrying or consuming alcoholic beverages wear a wristband or carry a certain type of cup so it would be obvious they were participating in the event and not just bringing alcohol from home.

After the discussion, the Council voted on the motion to approve the ordinance, which failed after the tie vote.

To review the entire ordinance, see the documents below.