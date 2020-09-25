Orin Lance Blasi (June 11, 1978 – September 24, 2020)

Orin Lance Blasi, 42, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home in Green River, Wyoming.

He was born June 11, 1978 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Paul Dennis Blasi and Betty May Frazier.

Orin was home schooled in Green River, Wyoming and graduated in 1998

He married Kristine Ruth Leckberg on June 14, 2004 in Houston, Texas. They later divorced.

His interests include poetry, street performing, music, and karaoke. Orin enjoyed traveling to all 50 States and Jamaica. He did not call one specific place his “home” and loved making the world his “family.

Survivors include his father; Paul Dennis Blasi and wife Karen of Green River, Wyoming, one brother; Paul Blasi II of Denver, Colorado, one sister; Wendy Bird and husband Ken of Green River, Wyoming, two nephews; two nieces; two great-nephews; and three great-nieces.

He was proceeded in death by his mother, maternal and paternal grandparents.

Following Cremation, Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 88 North 2nd East, Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com