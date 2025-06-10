Orthopedic Trauma Surgeon Joins MHSC 

ROCK SPRINGS — Orthopedic Trauma Surgeon Dr. Tristan Mele came to Sweetwater County so he could work for a community-centered institution where he can focus on providing patient-centered and personalized care.

Since joining the Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial, “it becomes clear that these are values shared by and employed by everyone at” Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, he said. “After working for a large, profit-based institution, I wanted to work with a more personalized administration and medical staff.”

At MHSC, “the enjoyment of the OR combined with the conversations in clinic and getting to know each patient individually makes the job less of a job and more of a lifestyle,” Mele said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

CEO Irene Richardson is glad he’s happy with the move.

“I’m excited to have another fellowship-trained trauma surgeon on board,” Richardson said. “Dr. Mele will be a great addition to our medical staff and the community.”

In medical school, Mele explored a variety of specialties.

“My orthopedic rotation, however, made it clear as to my desired path,” he said. “Being an active individual who thoroughly enjoys building, repairing and power tools, I found orthopedics to be immediately fascinating and engrossing from my first observed surgery. In addition, I thrive on variability and spontaneity, which fits well within the character of orthopedic trauma. There are also few things as satisfying as a perfect fracture reduction and well-placed implant.”

Mele was an attending orthopedic trauma physician at Ogden Regional Medical Center, Ogden, Utah. He also has previously worked as an attending trauma physician at OCH Regional Medical Center, Starkville, Miss.; Vidant Medical Center, Greenville, N.C.; and UMPC Altoona and Elite Orthopedics, Altoona, Penn.

His initial draw to healthcare came from family influences.

“My grandfather was a dedicated pediatrician, servicing his community until his late ’80s, while my parents both partook in medical research,” Mele said. “Post college, I completed EMT training and this jumpstarted my interest in advanced medicine through jobs such as ski patrol. During my time on ski patrol in Colorado, as I delivered patients to the base area clinic, I spent more and more time in the clinic watching the next step and treatment and my desire to be involved in this next step became increasingly stronger. Beyond the benefit of a career centered around assisting the community, I have a strong scientific background that fuels my interest in the basic science behind medical research.”

Over the years, he also has worked as a laborer for Habitat for Humanity in different locations; dissected cadavers to be used in first-year medical student anatomy classes; and was founder, manager and captain of an indoor soccer team, club and sports complex.

He completed his undergraduate work at Fort Lewis College, Durango, Colo., and received a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from The Colorado College, Colorado Springs. He received a Doctor of Osteopathy from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie, Penn.; was a rotating intern at Meadowlands Hospital, Secaucus, N.J.; was an Orthopedic Surgery Resident and Chief Resident of Orthopedic Surgery at Largo Medical Center, Largo, Fla.; and was an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Fellow at University of Calgary, Calgary, Canada.