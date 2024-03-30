Ory Johnson Named to Team Wyoming’s 6-Man All-Star Team

FARSON – The roster and coaching staff for the 2024 Wyoming-Nebraska 6-Man All-Star football game were announced earlier this month by Team Wyoming head coach Trent Aagard, who led Burlington to a 1A-6 Man state championship. Aagard and his coaching staff carefully picked 18 players from eight of the six-man programs across the state. Farson-Eden High School’s Ory Johnson was one of them.

In his senior year, Johnson was ninth in Wyoming’s 1A 6-Man football classification in rushing yards with 91.2 yards per game, totaling 730 yards on the ground in the season. He was also the 12th-ranked defensive player in the state with 107 tackles, averaging 13.4 per game. He also earned 1A-6 Man All-Conference honors and was named to TRN Media’s All-County Football Team.

SweetwaterNOW reached out to Johnson’s head football coach, Ryan Lay, and he had very high praise for Johnson’s dedication to the gridiron.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Ory is very deserving to be selected for the 6-man all-star game. The dedication and hard work he has put in during his time at Farson-Eden has been tremendous. Very proud of this young man and wish him good luck! Go Pronghorns! – Ryan Lay

The game between Wyoming and Nebraska is set to take place on Friday, May 31, 2024, at Chadron State College. Kick-off time is scheduled for 7 p.m.

In the previous year’s game, Nebraska emerged victorious, winning 52-16. The series between the two teams is currently tied at 6-6.