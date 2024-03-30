Ory Johnson Named to Team Wyoming’s 6-Man All-Star Team

FARSON – The roster and coaching staff for the 2024 Wyoming-Nebraska 6-Man All-Star football game were announced earlier this month by Team Wyoming head coach Trent Aagard, who led Burlington to a 1A-6 Man state championship. Aagard and his coaching staff carefully picked 18 players from eight of the six-man programs across the state. Farson-Eden High School’s Ory Johnson was one of them.
In his senior year, Johnson was ninth in Wyoming’s 1A 6-Man football classification in rushing yards with 91.2 yards per game, totaling 730 yards on the ground in the season. He was also the 12th-ranked defensive player in the state with 107 tackles, averaging 13.4 per game. He also earned 1A-6 Man All-Conference honors and was named to TRN Media’s All-County Football Team.
SweetwaterNOW reached out to Johnson’s head football coach, Ryan Lay, and he had very high praise for Johnson’s dedication to the gridiron.
Ory is very deserving to be selected for the 6-man all-star game. The dedication and hard work he has put in during his time at Farson-Eden has been tremendous. Very proud of this young man and wish him good luck! Go Pronghorns!– Ryan Lay
The game between Wyoming and Nebraska is set to take place on Friday, May 31, 2024, at Chadron State College. Kick-off time is scheduled for 7 p.m.
In the previous year’s game, Nebraska emerged victorious, winning 52-16. The series between the two teams is currently tied at 6-6.