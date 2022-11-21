Oscar James Shadley (October 25, 1938 – November 17, 2022)

Oscar James Shadley, 84, passed away surrounded by his family Thursday, November 17, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 19 years and former resident of Klamath Falls, Oregon. Oscar died following a courageous battle with cancer.

Oscar was born October 25, 1938 in Klamath Agency, Oregon; the son of Amos August Shadley and Dorothy Irene Watts.

Oscar was a 1957 graduate of Dufur High School in Dufur, Oregon

Oscar married Marsha Ann Parker of Ojai, California, October 21, 1960. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary October 21st, 2022. He worked for Cascade Timber Company, Bly Logging, and various other logging outfits as a Timber Faller for 30 years. He worked as a custodian at Lowell Elementary school in Rock Springs, WY and Peterson Elementary school In Klamath Falls, OR retiring in 2016.

He was a member of the Jaycees for several years.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, hunting, and watching old western movies. He was an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Braves; Oregon State Beavers and Oregon Ducks.

Oscar was survived by his wife Marsha Shadley of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Son, Andrew Doyle Shadley of Klamath Falls, Oregon; daughters, Diana Marie Shadley Lake and husband Tim of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Judi Rae Shadley Ferguson of Klamath Falls, Oregon; brother-in-law, Bob Gould of Willamina, Oregon; 10 grandchildren, Kenny; Schesta; Kyle; Jeffrey; Shaina; Seth; Moriah; Wyatt; Cameron; Caleb; six great-grandchildren, Kimber, Brooklynn; Aria; Jaxson; Rayna; Ellison; several cousins and five nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Beverly Gould; Gail Ruth; paternal grandparents, William Hayes Shadley and wife Rosa, maternal grandparents, James R. Watts and wife Martha Marie Watts; two nephews, Chuck Gould; Buddy Ruth.

Cremation will take place; a Graveside Service and Inurnment will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.