Outlaws Overcome Stallions 8-5 in Back and Fourth Battle

EVANSTON – The Rock Springs Stallions lost to the Evanston Outlaws 8-5 on Tuesday.

Rock Springs got on the board in the top of the first inning after Griffen Garner singled, scoring two runs, and scored another run on an error. The Stallions added another run in the second after Kadence Latham singled following a six-pitch at-bat.

The Outlaws tied the game in the bottom of the fifth off two errors. A walk by Griffen Garner gave the Stallions a 5-4 lead in the top of the sixth. Evanston took an 8-5 lead in the bottom of the sixth with singles by Gavin Oliver, Jacson Osborne, and Brecken Rich. They would hold on to that lead to finish off the game.

Maddox Ice started on the mound for Rock Springs. The right-hander surrendered two hits and two runs (one earned) over two innings, striking out one and walking four. Braxton Bauer opened for the Outlaws. The right-hander allowed six hits and four runs (one earned) over five innings, striking out six and walking two.

Griffen Garner led Rock Springs with two RBIs, going 1-for-2. Maddox Ice, Jayson Sagastume, Griffen Garner, Jackson Rees, Billy Peterson, and Kadence Latham each collected one hit for Rock Springs. Griffen Garner and Billy Peterson each stole multiple bases for the Stallions, who totaled six steals in the game.

Gavin Oliver led the Outlaws with two RBIs, going 3-for-4. He also stole two bases. Evanston drew six walks.

Next up for the Rock Springs Stallions is a game at Cheyenne against the Post 6 Hawks on Saturday.