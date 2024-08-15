Outside Money Floods House District 39 Race

ROCK SPRINGS – A majority of the money raised and spent in the House District 39 race was done by the incumbent Republican Cody Wylie according to campaign finance reports filed by candidates.

Two of the three candidates filed Primary Election reports with the Secretary of State’s Office, with Republican Marshall Burt not filing before the Aug. 13 deadline. According to Wylie’s Aug. 13 report, he raised $28,846, with $20,200 coming from political action committees. Republican Laura McKee raised less than half that amount, claiming $8,550 in contributions.

The House District 39 race has become known for the influence the Wyoming Freedom PAC has attempted to have through mailers targeted at Wylie, but multiple donors from outside the district are funding both McKee and Wylie campaigns.

Much of McKee’s campaign financing comes from wealthy Republican donors outside of the house district. Wyoming Liberty Group founder and conservative spy ring funder Susan Gore of Cheyenne contributed $1,500 to McKee’s campaign, with Republican mega donors Carleen Brophy and Daniel Brophy of Wilson both contributing $1,500 apiece as well. She also received $1,500 from the William J. Doenz Living Trust in Sheridan. The $1,500 amount is the maximum amount a single individual can contribute to a political candidate in Wyoming. She also received $1,000 from former legislator Allan Jaggi of Lyman, and another $1,000 from Michael Garmon of Jackson.

A screen capture of the search SweetwaterNOW conducted for House District 39 finance reports, showing Republican Marshall Burt has yet to file his campaign finance report.

Wylie didn’t receive such large individual contributions, but attracted more donors from both within and outside the house district boundaries. In total, he raised $4,796 from individual contributions. His outside contributors include Speaker of the House and Senate District 14 candidate Albert Sommers of Pinedale, who contributed $500; John Lummis of Jackson, who contributed $970.70; and Jody Levin of Cheyenne, who contributed $250. Local contributions include $500 from Fred Von Ahrens, $250 from Craig Thompson, and $200 from Marty Carollo.

Wylie received some out-of-state PAC funding, but a majority of it originated from Wyoming sources. He received $500 from the BNSF Rail PAC of Ft. Worth, Texas, $500 from Charter Communications Inc. PAC of Stamford, Connecticut; and $250 from the ONEOK Employees PAC from Shawnee Mission, Kansas. Total Wyoming PAC funding for Wylie amounts to $18,950 and includes $5,000 from the Wyoming Caucus PAC, $2,500 from the WY Realtors PAC, $2,000 from the Wyoming Hospitality and Travel Coalition PAC, and $1,500 from the Wyoming Mining Association.

Wylie also made a personal contribution to his campaign as well, reporting contributing $3,500 to his reelection bid. McKee reports receiving a $500 immediate family contribution from William Raddon.

Of the amounts raised, McKee has spent $7,069.97 and Wylie has spent $24,165.36.