Over 1,300 Fentanyl Pills, Nearly 4 Pounds of Meth Discovered by WHP

EVANSTON — A Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) K-9 handler was called to assist Special Agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Thursday evening near Evanston. The Special Agents had contacted an individual at a gas station and became suspicious of criminal activity.

The WHP Trooper arrived and deployed his K-9 partner. The handler observed a positive, trained final response to the odor of drugs inside the vehicle.

“A vehicle search resulted in the trooper seizing 1,349 M30 fentanyl pills, 3.89 pounds of methamphetamine, and a pistol,” the WHP release states.

The arrested subject was a convicted felon and was not allowed to have firearms. Agents believe these drugs were destined for communities within Wyoming.

This case marks the first significant fentanyl seizure since the WHP K-9 teams were trained and certified on fentanyl two weeks ago.

