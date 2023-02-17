Over 20,000 Pounds of Game Meat Donated to Food from the Field Program

CHEYENNE — The innovative Food from the Field program, led by Wyoming’s First Lady Jennie Gordon, has donated more than 20,000 pounds of game meat since its inception.

Program hunters who have donated meat are making a difference in fighting hunger in Wyoming.

Food from the Field is a partnership between Wyoming Hunger Initiative, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wyoming Department of Agriculture and participating processors to streamline game meat donations to food pantries statewide. Donations continue building a sustainable future fighting hunger in Wyoming. All deer and elk undergo appropriate CWD testing to ensure safety prior to entering the food bank system.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

For more information on how to participate in this program, click here.