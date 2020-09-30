Over 29 Dwellings Lost in Mullen Fire; Fire Growth Continues

ALBANY COUNTY — Fire activity on the Mullen Fire increased early in the day yesterday and is expected to be active today. The fire has grown to 96,757 acres as of Wednesday morning.

On the west side, crews are working to slow fire progression along the North Platte River. A fleet of 20 aerial resources has been critical in cooling the fire’s edge and assisting with structure protection.

In addition to focusing on structure protection in multiple communities, firefighters are working to limit growth of the fire in key areas such as Albany, Sheep Mountain, Highway 230 near Woods Landing, Foxborough, Fox Park, Rob Roy, and the southwestern corner of the fire near Six Mile Campground.

Fire managers are strategically shifting resources between divisions as needed to respond to changing conditions. The fire continues to be wind and fuels-driven and is expected to move to the south to the Colorado border.

Additional engines and other support staff are arriving, and getting reassigned to the Mullen Fire after being released from other incidents. Over 100 new personnel have been added to the operational resources, with 887 firefighters currently on scene.

Albany County Sheriff’s Office announced at last evening’s Facebook Live Q&A that assessments were made in lower Keystone, Lake Creek and Foxborough. They have made contact with 38 property owners who experienced loss of property. In all, 29 dwellings and 31 outbuildings were lost. If there is further damage to private property as the fire progresses, additional assessments and notifications will be made.

Similar to Tuesday, smoke is expected to fill the local area this morning until the inversion breaks. Visibility will then increase with breezy west/northwest winds gusting up to 20 mph. There should be warm temperatures and low humidity throughout much of the area today, resulting in persistent fire behavior.

Multiple evacuations and pre-evacuations are in place. See the Albany County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page or Albany County website for the latest list.

To stay up to date on developments and fire activity, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7208/.