Over $492K Raised at Wyoming’s Big Show 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction

The Indoor arena at the Sweetwater Events Complex was nearly full with residents ready to bid on 4-H/FFA livestock. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Thompson

SWEETWATER COUNTY — With a little over $492,000 raised at the 2023 Sweetwater/Daggett County 4-H/Future Farmers of America (FFA) Livestock Auction, the event was deemed a success.

“This year we had 105 animals sell for a total of $492,147.50,” Jackson Ramsay, Sweetwater County 4H Livestock Auction Treasurer said. “The arena was a packed house of both return and new buyers showing support for our 4-H and FFA kids who did a terrific job raising and showing their animals.”

For comparison, the auction raised around $430,000 in 2021, and in 2022 117 animals sold for a total of $554,177. The amount varies from year to year depending on how many animals are up for auction.

“The outpouring of support that was shown at the 2023 Sweetwater/Daggett County 4-H Auction was incredible, and as always, the community involvement toward our kids never ceases to amaze,” Ramsay said. “Congratulations to all exhibitors, buyers, and supporters of our 4-H and FFA kids.”  

Bidders acted quickly to try and purchase one of the many animals up for auction. SweetwaterNOW photos by Stephanie Thompson

Prior to the auction, a buyers’ barbecue was hosted. Ramsay wanted to thank Sweetwater County Farm Bureau for their $500 donation to once again sponsor the barbecue and Western Wyoming Beverages for donating soft drinks. He also wanted to thank RSNB Bank for donating $750 to reduce the commission to cover auction expenses that is typically deducted from the proceeds received by the kids for their animals.

According to Ramsay, Industrial Services took it a step further and, for the second year in a row, agreed to pay the remainder of the auction expenses, thereby eliminating the commission entirely.  

A list of the buyers appears below.

