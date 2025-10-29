Over A 1,000 Tickets Sold! Only 400 left!

What defines a truly great wrestling program? Is it the number of titles won, the matches dominated, or the trophies displayed? Or is it something deeper—an unshakable culture built on grit, mentorship, and pride in every takedown, every escape, every hard-earned point? At Western Wyoming Community College (Western), Head Coach Art Castillo has built something extraordinary: a program recognized by USA Wrestling for its discipline and success. The Mustangs aren’t just competitors; they’re leaders in the sport. Recognized by USA Wrestling for the program’s discipline and success, Western’s wrestling program has become a beacon of excellence, producing athletes who lead both on the mat and in their communities.

Next week, fans will have the chance to witness that legacy in action at the Wild West Showdown, an electrifying dual meet between Western and the University of Wyoming (UW) Cowboys. Set for November 1, at 7 p.m. in Rushmore Gym, the event promises a night of elite wrestling and high-energy atmosphere. Beyond the competition, the Wild West Showdown is a celebration of Wyoming’s wrestling heritage and the values that make these programs exceptional.

Every move on the mat is the result of countless hours of training, sacrifice, and determination. These athletes don’t just show up; they commit. They push through early mornings, grueling practices, and mental challenges to represent Western, the University of Wyoming, and their state with pride. The Wild West Showdown is a tribute to that commitment and a chance for fans to rally behind it.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

More than just a showcase of talent, the event serves a vital purpose: raising funds for Mustang Athletics. These resources are essential to maintaining the high standards of the program and ensuring that athletes have the tools they need to succeed both academically and athletically.

Tickets for the Wild West Showdown went on sale October 15, and already over 1,000 tickets have sold! This means fewer than 400 seats are left, and fans are encouraged to act quickly. VIP and mat-side tickets and mid-section seats are already sold out. General admission tickets are still available for just $15. Tickets remain available for purchase online and, if not sold out, at the door the night of the event. Wheelchair-accessible seating is also still available, so everyone can take part in this special night.

By attending, fans aren’t just watching a wrestling match; they’re supporting a legacy. They’re investing in a program that continues to elevate Wyoming wrestling to the national stage, and in the young athletes who carry that legacy forward. Whether you’re a longtime supporter or new to the sport, the Wild West Showdown offers a chance to be part of something bigger than the scoreboard.

Mark your calendar, grab your tickets, and come experience the heart of Wyoming wrestling. The Wild West Showdown isn’t just a meet—it’s a movement.

Join the movement: westernwyoming.edu/wildwestshowdown