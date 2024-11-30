Overland Elementary Hosts Winter Reading Fair Dec. 5

Santa Claus will be on hand for photos during the Winter Reading Fair Dec. 5, from 5:30-7 p.m. Photo courtesy of Amber Harrison.

ROCK SPRINGS – Children will have a chance to meet Santa Claus and the Grinch, at the Winter Reading Fair taking place at Overland Elementary School Dec. 5.

The Winter Reading Fair takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. and is sponsored by the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 through a WY-BILT Literacy Grant. The event features activities designed for children aged from birth to five years old, though older siblings are invited to join as well.

Residents enjoy the first Winter Reading Fair last year. Photo courtesy of Amber Harrison.

Santa and the Grinch will be available for photos, while families are invited to walk through the winter wonderland indoor playground and win a free book. Other activities planned include a winter-themed story time with healthy snacks, games, prizes and more. Free resources for parents to help them build strong literacy skills for their children will also be available.

The Winter Reading Fair gave hundreds of books to children and their families last year, as well as helped more than 140 children write letters to Santa Claus in English and Spanish.