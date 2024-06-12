Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Committee Issues Statement on Death of Two Horses

GREEN RIVER — The 36th annual Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo took a tragic turn over the weekend when two horses died due to injuries sustained during the bronc riding events.

The Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Committee confirmed in a statement to SweetwaterNOW that two horses died, but did not directly answer questions about the causes of death, as of press time. SweetwaterNOW can factually report that on night one of the rodeo, one of the broncs was injured in the arena and died instantly. Additionally on Saturday night, a horse sustained an injury in the arena and was ultimately euthanized.

The rodeo committee also did not directly respond to questions about what could have contributed to these incidents, but said in the statement that rodeo is a sport where accidents can happen.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Despite all preventative measures taken, this sport isn’t in a controlled environment and accidents can and do happen,” they said.

In their statement, the committee said these accidents are rare, and that it was unfortunate it happened.

“The rodeo stock is the pride and joy of this event. The unfortunate events that took place where two of the horses were hurt are a very rare occurrence,” the committee said in the statement. “If any stock is harmed or hurt during our event, we do the best we can to help them in a timely manner, which is why we always have a vet on site. It is so unfortunate that these events occurred.”

The rodeo committee said they have been using the same stock contractor, 7C Buckers, operated by Wes and Heather Clegg, for the past 25 years. Of the 36 years the rodeo has been conducted in Green River, the committee said this is the first time they’ve had any incidents like this.

“The stock is treated like professional athletes. They are raised and trained to perform to the peak of their abilities. Our stock contractor has been with us for 25 years and we were fortunate not to have any incidents occur until this last weekend. They have generations of stock that they raise like family and have lost two horses this weekend that they raised from birth. Our deepest condolences to them,” the committee said.