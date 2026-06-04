Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Returns to Green River

GREEN RIVER — The 38th Annual Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo will return to Green River on Friday and Saturday, bringing two nights of rodeo competition and family entertainment to Green River’s rodeo grounds.

The event will take place at 225 E. Teton Blvd., with gates opening at 6 p.m. and performances beginning at 7 p.m. each evening. The rodeo will feature traditional events including bronc riding, bull riding and barrel racing, along with child and adult calf scramble competitions.

A total purse of $11,000 will be awarded, attracting competitors from around the region.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Admission is $10 at the gate and $8 in advance for adults ages 13 and older. Youth ages 6-12 and seniors 65 and older can attend for $5 at the gate or $4 in advance. Children age 5 and younger are admitted free.

The Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo has become a longstanding summer tradition in Green River, serving as one of the area’s signature rodeo events and helping kick off the summer season in Sweetwater County.