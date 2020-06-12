Pacheco Changes Plea to Guilty on Three Felony Counts

GREEN RIVER — A Green River man who was arrested in November 2018 at the Kum and Go on Elk Street following an altercation with law enforcement changed his plea to guilty on all three counts against him in District Court this week.

Green River resident Austin William Pacheco was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and battery (attempt to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon), one felony count of interference with a peace officer, and one misdemeanor count of property destruction and defacement.

Pacheco initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, but changed his plea to guilty on the three felony counts during a hearing on Tuesday.

His arrest occurred on November 21, 2018 when law enforcement officers responded to a call at the Kum and Go convenience store regarding an agitated male striking vehicles with a hatchet.

Attempts to calm Pacheco down by officers and his brother were ignored, and he was eventually subdued with a bean bag when he tried to throw the hatchet at an officer.

Pacheco’s crimes carry a combined maximum sentence of 30 year in prison and $30,000 in fines. A presentence investigation was order on May 19, and his sentencing will take place at a later date.