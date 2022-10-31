Pack 312 Scouts Visit Muley Fanatic Foundation

GREEN RIVER — Boy Scout members from Pack 312 of Green River learned about mule deer conservation efforts during a recent visit to the Muley Fanatic Foundation (MFF).

On October 26, Pack 312 members including the Wolf, Bear, Web 1 and Web 2 den’s visited the MFF. The Bears have a requirement that they need to visit a group that helps with conservation.

MFF representative Chris Steffen gave a tour of the MFF headquarters and then showed a video of the things the foundation does to help fund projects to help the deer population in Wyoming.