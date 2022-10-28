Pack 86 Cub Scout Members Receive Awards at Meeting

ROCK SPRINGS — Pack 86 Cub Scouts were recently recognized for their skills with an awards presentation at a recent meeting.

The meeting took place at the White Mountain Library and Scout members Noah Straka, Isaac Lemon, Ziden Mortensen, Juniper May, Noemi Gonzales, Brighten Bentley, Maggie Hybarger, Ashley Trefethen, Tim Hybarger, Kolton Mortensen and Henry Cherry attended. During the meeting, Leader Vera Trefethen informed the Scouts of the awards.

The awards received included outdoor belt loops such as Fun on the Run, Paws on the Path, and Bear Necessities. Four Cubs, Tim Hybarger, Henry Cherry, Juniper May, and Noemi Gonzales, also received their Bobcat awards.

Pack 86 is sponsored by Mountain States Pressure Service. Weekly den meetings take place at Trefethen’s home.