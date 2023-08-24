Pack 86 Cub Scout Members Receive Summer Awards

Those at the awards meeting are in back from left to right Robert Roswell, Isaac Lemon, Juniper May, Brighton Bentley, Ziden Mortensen, Noah Bibber, Den leader Vera Trefethen, and in the front Ashley Trefethen, Henry Cherry, Kolton Mortensen, and Liam Baxter.

ROCK SPRINGS — Cub Scouts in Pack 86 and their families recently met on August 23 for the awarding of pins and belt loops earned over the summer.

The meeting took place at the White Mountain Library. The Cubs had hiked, swam, and attended camp since their last pack meeting.

They earned a total of seven Webelos pins, 13 belt loops, and six patches. Pack 86, which is sponsored by Mountain States Pressure Service, meets weekly during the school year at the Trefethen home.

Participating in the event were Robert Roswell, Isaac Lemon, Juniper May, Brighton Bentley, Ziden Mortensen, Noah Bibber, Ashley Trefethen, Henry Cherry, Kolton Mortensen, and Liam Baxter, and Den leader Vera Trefethen.

