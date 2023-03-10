Pack 86 Cub Scouts Receive Awards at Recent Meeting

ROCK SPRINGS — Cub Scouts in Pack 86 received several awards during their meeting on March 1 at the White Mountain Library.

The Lions, Bears, and Wolves had earned 32 belt loops for doing activities such as learning flag care, participating in campfire programs, making faux fossils and fossil layers, and learning first aid. Webelos Cub Scouts had earned first responder, art explosion, and building a better world adventure pins.

Scout BSA Logan May conducted the meeting, which included an opening and closing prayer, flag ceremonies by the Cubs, games led by Ziden Mortensen and Sara Croft, and the presentation of awards by den leader Vera Trefethen.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The pack has two dens, one for girls and one for boys, and meets together quarterly for pack meetings. It is sponsored by Rocky Mountain Pressure Service.