Pack 86 Cub Scouts Receive Awards at Recent Meeting

Pack members in the back from left to right are Noah Straka, Brighton Bentley, Noah Bibber, Noemi Gonzales, Juniper May, Ziden Mortensen, Den Leader Vera Trefethen; and in the front are Maggie Hybarger, Henry Cherry, Tim Hybarger, Ashley Trefethen, and Kolton Mortensen.

ROCK SPRINGS — Cub Scouts in Pack 86 received several awards during their meeting on March 1 at the White Mountain Library.

The Lions, Bears, and Wolves had earned 32 belt loops for doing activities such as learning flag care, participating in campfire programs, making faux fossils and fossil layers, and learning first aid. Webelos Cub Scouts had earned first responder, art explosion, and building a better world adventure pins.

Scout BSA Logan May conducted the meeting, which included an opening and closing prayer, flag ceremonies by the Cubs, games led by Ziden Mortensen and Sara Croft, and the presentation of awards by den leader Vera Trefethen.

The pack has two dens, one for girls and one for boys, and meets together quarterly for pack meetings. It is sponsored by Rocky Mountain Pressure Service. 

