Packing Out Hunger Packs Record Number of Meals

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Beverages announced another successful year of hunger relief through its Packing Out Hunger and Cans for Cans initiatives.

The company and community partners packed 82,824 meals and 600 hygiene kits during the Packing Out Hunger event at the Sweetwater Events Complex, marking the most successful year in the program’s history.

The Cans for Cans food drive also saw strong participation, collecting more than 18,000 food items in Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Jackson and surrounding communities.

All meals, food items and hygiene kits collected through the initiatives will be distributed to area food banks and local schools. The programs are part of Western Wyoming Beverages’ three phase approach to hunger relief, which includes Cans for Cans, Pepsi’s Packing Out Hunger and Pepsi’s School Lunch Payoff program.

“Giving back to our communities is a responsibility we take seriously,” said Amber Muir, director of key accounts and soda division at Western Wyoming Beverages. “Each year, it’s inspiring to see our employees, partners and community members come together to make a real difference for families in Western Wyoming.”

According to Feeding America, food insecurity continues to affect thousands of Wyoming residents, including children. Western Wyoming Beverages said it remains committed to addressing the issue by mobilizing volunteers, engaging local businesses and supporting local hunger relief efforts.