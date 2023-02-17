Pacomio “Paco” Valdez (June 6, 1932 – February 14, 2023)

Pacomio “Paco” Valdez, 90, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at his home in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by his family. Mr. Valdez was a resident of Green River for the last 50 years and former resident of New Mexico.

Pacomio was born June 6, 1932 in Holman, New Mexico; the son of Jose Valdez and Senaida Lucero.

Mr. Valdez attended schools in New Mexico.

He married Marcella Martinez on May 7, 1956 in Holman, New Mexico.

Pacomio worked in the Carpenter & Millwright Local Union 808 for 55 years until his retirement in 1995 as a Carpenter.

Mr. Valdez was a member of The Penitent Brothers or Los Hermanos Pententes- a holy site in Holman used for the religious study of ancient Catholic practices.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and was a devoted Catholic.

Pacomio enjoyed, spending time with his family; camping; fishing; hunting; watching old western movies; singing Spanish music; eating homemade Mexican food and making new friends. He would have a conversation with everyone possible and, there was not a hand he wouldn’t shake. He will be missed dearly by many. He loved going to his grandchildren’s sporting events and he was their biggest supporter.

Survivors include his wife, Marcella Valdez of Green River, Wyoming; two sons, Joe Valdez and companion Brenda Deain of Green River, Wyoming, Rick Valdez and wife Cindy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Tina Montoya and husband Willie of Green River, Wyoming; nine grandchildren, Joella Bunderman and husband Jason, Janell Valdez and companion Nate Frolic, Michelle Schaechterle and husband Dan, Crystal Walker and husband Jason, Loree Sanchez and wife Michelle, Willie Montoya Jr. and wife Sabrina, Levi Montoya and wife Lacey, Marcus Montoya and wife Kari, Lorenzo Montoya; as well as 24 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and special friend DeeAnn Montoya who was like a daughter to him.

Mr. Valdez was preceded in death by his parents, one son, James Valdez; one grandson, Ricky Valdez; one brother, Faustine Valdez; two sisters, Dora Smathers and Maria Valdez.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, February 24, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023 at the church. Friends may call one hour prior to services. Graveside services and interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

