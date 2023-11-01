Paint Striping on I-80 Starts Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS – Residents driving on Interstate 80 are asked to watch out for paint striping operations starting Thursday.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Streamline Markings, will stripe traffic markings on Interstate 80 at various locations between mile markers 83 and 163 beginning tomorrow, from sunrise to sunset as temperatures allow. WYDOT asks drivers to reduce their speeds and be aware of striping vehicles. The work should roughly last two to three weeks, depending on the weather.

The annual project is necessary to restore proper visibility of pavement markings on state highways. Due to Wyoming’s harsh winter conditions and weather hazards, these lines can fade or be destroyed and need to be repainted to provide improved safety and capacity for motorists traveling on highways.

WYDOT reminds drivers to be aware of the striping trucks on the road and to slow down accordingly. Stripers travel at reduced speeds while applying the paint and travel with a shadow car, which watches for traffic in the area. Drivers are also urged to not follow stripers too closely and only pass when it is safe to do so. Striping operations are slow moving and can cause traffic delays. Drivers are asked to adjust their schedules accordingly.

Drivers should also be aware that driving over wet paint can reduce the reflectivity of the markings, as well as stick to their vehicle. If someone does get paint on their vehicle, WYDOT recommends the following tips:

As soon as possible, take the vehicle to a car wash. This will loosen and remove most of the paint unless it has dried for more than one full day.

If the car wash does not remove the paint, allow the water to dry off the vehicle. On the dry surface, spray the paint residue with WD-40 and allow it to stay on the area for one or two hours and rewash the vehicle. The WD-40 will soften the paint without hurting the vehicle’s finish. If there is a heavy concentration of paint, repeat the procedure.

For heavy accumulations of paint that have dried for several days, apply a liberal coating of petroleum jelly to the dried traffic paint and allow it to stay on overnight, then take the vehicle to a pressure car wash. Repeat the process if necessary.

Do not scrub the surface of a vehicle with a solvent or scouring cleanser when removing the paint. This will only damage the finish.