Fire Crews Continue to Battle Painter Fire near Evanston

UPDATE: The Painter Fire is about 25 percdent contained. Crews working this morning to fortify fire lines and to increase containment. Weather is forecasted to have gusty winds and low humidity again this afternoon.

Two helicopters will be on the fire this morning assisting crews with drops to keep fire from growing. Fire size estimated to be about 850 acres. A more accurate fire size will be obtained today with GPS mapping. Crews on scene from Uinta County, Bureau of Land Management and three engines from Worland who came over from the Richard Mountain Fire south of Rock Springs.

EVANSTON — Fire crews, with the help of air support, will continue to fight the Painter Fire, which is located northeast of Evanston near the Painter Gas Plant.

According to the Uinta County Fire and Ambulance Facebook posts, the fire started on the evening of August 12 and is now estimated to be about 600 to 700 acres. As the fire continued to grow, fire crews asked for air support.

“Air support tonight was very helpful in slowing down the Painter Fire,” the most recent post from UCFA stated.

Crews remained on the fire over night and more resources will be arriving today, August 13, to help contain the fire.

Fire crews arrive to assess the Painter Fire near Evanston. Uinta County Fire and Ambulance Facebook photo

The fire crews are asking residents to continue to avoid the area and let fire crews work.

This is a developing story and we’ll update as information becomes available.