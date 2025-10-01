Painting Nearly Finished in Westbound I-80, May Partially Open in Late November

Workers wrap up painting work in the westbound Interstate 80 tunnel. The Wyoming Department of Transportation believes it can have the tunnel open to single-lane traffic in late November. Photo courtesy of WYDOT.

GREEN RIVER — Work continues on the westbound Interstate 80 tunnel outside of Green River following the fatal Valentine’s Day crash and fire that resulted in its closure.

Stephanie Harsha, the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s public relations specialist for WYDOT’s District 3 said work crews have completed the shotcrete repair work and are repainting the tunnel’s interior. The crews will finish painting the east end of the tunnel by the end of this week. Painting in the west end of the tunnel, where the fire took place, was already completed.

Harsha said Casper Electric has been working on repairing the control rooms and started installing the lighting rack in the west end of the tunnel. Work crews are running into supply problems as well. Harsha said WYDOT is waiting for the delivery of some lighting components. However, WYDOT tentatively plans to have the westbound tunnel open to one lane traffic by the end of November.

Advertisement - Story continues below...