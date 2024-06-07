Pair Arrested After Alleged Chase Make Court Appearances Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS – A pair who were allegedly involved in a high-speed chase that began in Uinta County and ended near the Love’s Travel Stop in Jamestown made their initial appearances to felony charges related to the incident Thursday morning.

Alex Jeavaunie Hall, 21, and Imani Nchelle Price, 21, both of Fredericksburg, Virginia, appeared before Circuit Court Judge Craig Jones.

Hall faces 11 misdemeanor and felony charges. His felony charges consist of felony possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, which carries with it a possible maximum penalty of ten years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine; conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, which also has a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine; theft of a firearm, which has a maximum sentence of 10 years and fine of $10,000; fleeing or attempting to elude officers, which has a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Hall’s misdemeanor charges are interference with a peace officer, which carries a potential maximum penalty of one year in jail and a fine of $1,000; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felony and misdemeanor offenses, which carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a fine of $750 dollars; unauthorized use of a vehicle, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a fine of $1,000; unlawful contact without injury, carrying a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a $750 fine; reckless driving, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a $750 fine; failure to maintain liability coverage on a vehicle, which has a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a $500 fine; and driving without a license, which has a fine of not more than $750.

Price faces felony conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine; and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer.

Hall was placed on an $85,000 cash or surety bond while Price’s bond was set at $30,000. Deputy Sweetwater County and Prosecuting Attorney Augustus Wagner requested a $100,000 cash or surety bond be placed on Hall, citing his lack of local ties, his alleged possession of an assault weapon and an alleged attempt to take a second vehicle as the aggravating factors in the request. Hall requested a lower bond amount, saying he has a child that will be born in September. Jones approved the bond reduction, lowering it $15,000 below the initially requested amount. Price also requested a lower bond, saying she gets by on assistance from friends and family and is in debt, but Jones denied the request.

Hall’s preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place June 12 at 3:30 p.m., while Price’s hearing takes place that day at 4 p.m.

The Alleged Incident

According to court documents, Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Luis Tapia Vera was traveling on Interstate 80’s eastbound lanes June 4, when he noticed a black BMW sedan driving quickly along the eastbound lanes of the interstate. Using a radar, the trooper observed it allegedly driving at more than 140 mph. Trooper Tapia Vera then informed the WHP dispatch of what he noticed and another trooper, Scott Neilson, began to search for the vehicle. He found it near milepost 39 and activated his vehicle’s emergency lights, with the BMW then allegedly passing him on the shoulder. Neilson used his radar and observed the vehicle allegedly driving 170 mph. Neilson lost sight of the BMW and troopers continued into Sweetwater County looking for the vehicle. Troopers stationed at various points along the interstate also could not see the BMW.

Tapia Vera used the median crossover near milepost 68 and started traveling westbound to Granger and noticed the BLM in the eastbound lane. The trooper used the crossover again and started to pursue the car again and witnessed the car allegedly pull away from him and pass a semi truck on the right shoulder.

Tapia Vera lost sight of the BMW because of the heavy traffic on the interstate near milepost 71. When Tapia Vera informed the WHP dispatch of what happened, Neilson set a spike strip near milepost 77. The strip deflated the BMW’s tires and it continued driving down the interstate at alleged speeds of approximately 100 mph.

The BMW exited at the milepost 86 exit and struck the south side of the cattle guard along the off-ramp and Covered Wagon Road, then struck a stop sign at the bottom of the off-ramp. The vehicle continued and struck approximately 40 feet of the right-of-way fence and was stopped.

Hall and Price allegedly ran to the Love’s Travel Stop after exiting the vehicle. A woman who was inflating her tires noticed Hall walking toward her and requested she give him a ride. He continued asking for a ride and allegedly grabbed her by the shoulders when she refused. Hall then allegedly opened the driver’s side of that vehicle and she pushed him away from the door, then jumped inside and locked all the doors. Hall was seen noticing the arrival of law enforcement and allegedly ran to the south side of the Love’s building. Troopers were able to apprehend Hall and Price shortly after.

When Tapia Vera approached the wrecked BMW, he noticed the smell of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. Trooper Clancey Gines showed Tapia Vera a shipping box filled with suspected raw marijuana. Gines also informed him that he found an AR-15-style rifle in the vehicle, which an NCIC report identified as reported stolen.

After being advised of his rights, Hall allegedly told troopers he didn’t have a valid driver’s license or insurance, saying the BMW belonged to his child’s mother. He also allegedly stated the marijuana was his and he found it and the AR-15 on the side of the road in Utah. Tapia Vera contacted the BMW’s owner, who stated she purchased the vehicle under her name because Hall had bad credit, saying it was purchased in February and with the conditions that Hall provide his own insurance and only drive in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

A search of the vehicle revealed 13 vacuumed packages containing suspected marijuana, weighing 7,150 grams; four glass jars containing suspected THC wax weighing 3,670 grams; one liquor bottle container suspected of being infused with THC liquid, weighing approximately 1,224 grams with packaging; multiple labeled jars and bags containing suspected raw marijuana, weighing approximately 3,250 grams with packaging; three small jars containing suspected THC wax, weighing approximately 253 grams with packaging; two suspected THC vape devices with cartridges, weighing approximately 60 grams; and one piece of tinfoil containing suspected THC shatter, weighing approximately 16 grams with packaging.

A review of Hall’s criminal record revealed two prior convictions for felony-level eluding in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.