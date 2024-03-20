Pair of Buffalos Commit to Chadron State for Football

MOUNTAIN VIEW – Two high school football players from Mountain View have committed to playing for Chadron State. Fletcher Black committed in January, and Carson Eardley made it official this week.

The Mountain View Buffalos went 10-1 this year and didn’t lose a game during the regular season. Eardley led the team in all-purpose yards and won 2A Defensive Player of the Year. He moved all over the field on offense and was the top receiver for the Buffalos. Eardley finished with 630 yards receiving on 46 receptions and eight touchdowns. He was also a secondary ball carrier out of the backfield where he rushed for 711 yards on just 72 carries for five touchdowns and 9.9 yards per carry.

Eardley also was the team’s kick and punt returner. In total, he had 1909 yards and 102 points in just 10 games played, leading the team in both categories.

Black was a stout lineman throughout the whole year and excelled on the offensive side of the ball in run blocking and pass blocking. He helped lead the Buffalos’ offense to 332 yards per game, which ranked third in 2A.

Black and Eardley have also both been selected to participate in the Shrine Bowl this year along with their teammate Coby Jones. They are a part of the south team which will also feature five students from Sweetwater County.

