Pamela Arlene Laird (April 20, 1959 - July 30, 2025).

Pamela Arlene Laird, a beloved wife, mother, and friend, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs.

She was born on April 20, 1959, in Casper, she was the cherished daughter of John Milender and JoAnn Shipmen.

Pamela grew up in Wyoming, attending local schools and graduating from Kelly Walsh High School in Casper in 1977. She furthered her education briefly at Casper College before dedicating her career to the culinary world as a deli manager and cashier, working at several grocery stores across Montana and Wyoming. She retired on her birthday, April 20, 2021, after years of enthusiastic service and commitment to quality indulgences.

Her spirited adventures were often shared with her husband, Harold “Harley” Laird. Together they explored the outdoors, taking joy in motorcycle rides, long four-wheeler excursions, fishing, hunting, and camping under Wyoming’s vast skies. Pamela was not only an adventurous spirit but also a romantic at heart, enjoying the tender narratives of romantic movies. Above all, she treasured her moments with her soulmate, Harold, and their two sons, Zachary Lewis Laird and Nicholas Perry Laird, both of Rock Springs.

Pamela is survived by her devoted husband, Harold “Harley” Laird; her sons, Zachary and Nicholas; and her brother, John Michael Milender, along with his wife, Susan, of Colorado. She also leaves behind numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews who cherished her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her beloved parents and her maternal and paternal grandparents, along with several extended family members who awaited her in the next life.

As per Pamela’s wishes, following cremation, there will be no services. Her family finds comfort in the love and memories she leaves behind.

Those wishing to honor her memory may leave condolences on the Vase Funeral Homes website at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Pamela’s warm heart, joyous laughter, and adventurous spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her legacy of love and joy endures in the hearts of her family and friends.