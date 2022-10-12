Pamela Bozner Albrecht (March 14, 1960 – August 17, 2022)

Pamela Bozner Albrecht, 62, of Paige, TX, passed away on August 17, 2022. She was born in March 14, 1960 in Livingston, TX, the second daughter of the late Frank and Charlene Bozner of Rock Springs.

Pam was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother and spent much of her life serving other people that needed help, taking care of the elderly, sick family or friends and kids that needed help with school. She was an avid gardener and loved growing vegetables and flowers, along with feeding birds and other wildlife. She was loved by all and will be missed immensely by many.

Pam is survived by her husband, Alvin G Albrecht, sons, David Light of Colorado and John Light of Austin, TX; five sisters, Charlotte “Mickey” Stafford and husband David of Livingston, TX, Melanie Johnson of Green River, WY, Karen Nipper and husband Ryan of Hudson, WY, Michelle Lindsley and husband Don of Green River, WY, and Ivanka Ray and husband Mervin of Round Rock, TX; three brothers, Frank Bozner of Cleveland, TX, Charles “Tony” Bozner of Green River, WY, and Michael Bozner of Paige, TX. Also surviving Pam are stepson, Jeff Albrecht (Gentry); stepdaughter, Jodee Handrick (Troy); brother-in-law, Max Albrecht; sisters-in-law, Darlene Warren, Josie Lehmann, and Carolyn Kurio-Shoyer. Pam is also survived by special granddaughter, Rose and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews.

Pam was preceded in death by mother, Charlene Bozner, and father, Frank Bozner.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Giddings, TX.